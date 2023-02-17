Every council in Northern Ireland will receive funding from the UK Government to enhance green spaces in their communities, Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison has announced.

More than £1.3 million will help councils fund 26 projects that will see trees planted, cycle paths and trails expanded, play parks improved and a new King’s Garden developed to mark the coronation of King Charles.

It is part of Northern Ireland’s £127 million share of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund designed to deliver tangible improvements for people, with positive impacts on pride in place, local growth and life chances. A number of the projects will also receive match funding from councils and support from Northern Ireland Executive Departments.

The UK Government is also confirming that it will work with councils and their local partners to allocate around £13.8 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund over the next two years to improve areas through a mix of community and neighbourhood infrastructure, further green space developments, active travel enhancements and arts and cultural activities, all supported by community volunteering.

Belfast City Council is to receive £240,367 for installation of a new path and community garden in the Botanic Gardens and helping to create a learning facility for soil enhancement, food production and testing. (Pic by Google).

Antrim and Newtownabbey will receive £101,395 towards the development of a pleasure garden within Hazelbank Park to mark the coronation of King Charles III. This will serve as a tourist attraction at the gateway to the Causeway Coastal Route.

£113,925 will go to Ards and North Down. This will go towards a playground at De Wind Drive in Comber, providing a wider range of play equipment, as well as inclusive equipment for children with disabilities.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon is to receive £152,19. This will go towards five council-owned play parks: Thornhill, Cline Road, Scarva, Ervine Place and Scotch Street.

Causeway Coast and Glens will get £98,600 to improve three derelict rural green spaces (Scally Park, Islandmore and Dromore Avenue) and refurbish one rural play area in Glenullin.

Derry City and Strabane is getting £104,944 contribution to Strathfoyle Greenway, a 2.7km long greenway, with street lighting controlled by a smart system to minimise energy consumption and impacts on wildlife.

A total of £81,288 is going to Fermanagh and Omagh. This will go towards the replacement of obsolete timber walkways at Killyfole Lough, signage and nature trail interpretation, a biodiversity programme to include education booklets that link to the signage around the lough and an outdoor classroom in the adjacent ‘Secret Garden’.

Lisburn and Castlereagh is receiving £103,752 towards a community garden and an intergenerational sports area in Lough Moss, Carryduff, disability access paths in Billy Neill MBE Country Park and tree planting to replace those with ash dieback disease in Lisburn New Cemetery.

Mid and East Antrim will get £96,732 to enhance the basic infrastructure of five parks and open spaces across the borough.

Mid Ulster will receive £104,600 to restore multi-use trails, improved car and bicycle parking, vegetation clearance, signage and seating and picnic areas in Drumcairne and Derrynoyd Forests.

Newry, Mourne and Down is getting £126,733 to improve the Fallows Trail from Kilbroney Park through the forested areas of Rostrevor Forest to open largely unenclosed upland habitats. This 18km trail will provide a multi-use walking and running trail.

