Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross welcomed Levelling Up Minister, Dehenna Davison MP, to Antrim to see some of the projects underway in the town supported by the £1.2M received from the Levelling Up Fund.

As part of the tour on March 23, Minister Davison visited the site of the former Wellworths building on High Street where she was given a brief presentation and shown the plans which will see the building transformed into a new 16,000sqft social enterprise and business start-up office space, a significant element of the council’s overall regeneration project for Antrim.

Following the visit, the Minister said; “I am delighted to be in Antrim to see first-hand the meaningful change that levelling up funding is bringing to this historic town centre.

“Our £1.2 million investment will breathe new life into the town, support local jobs and be a fantastic asset for the people of Antrim for years to come.”

Ald Stephen Ross with UK Government Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison MP during her visit to Antrim.

Ald Ross added: “I am pleased that Minister Davison got the opportunity to see the great work already underway with the Levelling Up projects.

“The Workspace Hub will be the centrepiece of the future regeneration plans for Antrim town, and what we hope will be a hive of activity for social enterprises and business start-ups - supporting the council’s objective for continued economic growth.

“We look forward to continuing our joint working with the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities.”

