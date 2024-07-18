Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of popular bread products are being urgently recalled as they may contain pieces of metal.

Among the stores recalling the items are Lidl, where the affected products are Connell Bakery’s Large Burger Buns, Plain Burger Buns, Sesame Burger Buns, Gourmet Burger Buns and Hot Dog Rolls.A spokesperson for Lidl said: “Our supplier Johnson, Mooney & O’Brien is recalling the above burger buns and hot dog rolls with a best before date of July 21 due to the possible presence of metal pieces.

"If you have purchased these products do not consume them. Instead, please return the product to a Lidl store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

“Lidl wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact our Customer Services Team on 0289 568 4888 (Northern Ireland) or 01 920 3010 (Republic of Ireland).”

Other products from Johnson, Mooney & O’Brien are also affected – bearing the Brennans label.

They are Brennans Bun-Days Plain Burger Buns (six pack), Brennans Mega Bun-Days Burger Buns with Sesame Seeds (six pack), Brennans Bun-Days Hot Dog Rolls (six pack), Brennans Floury Baps (four pack), Brennans Gourmet Brioche Burger Buns (four pack). All products have a best before date of July 21.

The Food Standards Agency said: “Johnston Mooney & O'Brien is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

"If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.”