Lidl Northern Ireland issues urgent recall of protein product over allergic reaction concerns

Lidl Northern Ireland has recalled a protein bar which may cause some people to suffer an allergic reaction.

The retailer is taking 60g Healthy Fit Vegan Protein Bars off the shelves due to the presence of canola rapeseed protein.

This ingredient can cause an allergic reaction to consumers who are allergic to mustard.

The affected bars have the following best before dates:

February 28, 2026

March 31, 2026

April 30, 2026

July 31, 2026

A Lidl spokesperson said: “If you have purchased the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to mustard, we advise you do not consume it.

"Instead please return the product to a Lidl store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

"Lidl wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact our Customer Services Team on 0289 568 4888.”

Lidl Northern Ireland is recalling Healthy Fit Vegan Protein Bar because it contains canola rapeseed protein. Picture: Lidl

The Food Standards Agency said Lidl Northern Ireland has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

"Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product,” a spokesperson added.