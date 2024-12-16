Lidl Northern Ireland trolley dash festive fun in six photos

The much-loved trolley dash also raised £75,000 for Age NI. Priced at just £1, tickets were sold in stores for a two-week period in November with 100% of proceeds going to support Age NI in tackling challenges including isolation, financial pressure, and access to health and wellbeing services, particularly during the festive season.

Ivan Ryan, regional managing director at Lidl Northern Ireland, said: "We are thrilled to announce that this year’s trolley dash has raised an incredible £75,000 for Age NI, marking a fantastic start to our new three-year charity partnership.”

Linda Robinson, chief executive of Age NI, said: “This vital funding will allow us to continue delivering key services such as advice, advocacy, and community programmes that support older people who are struggling with issues like loneliness, health challenges, and the rising cost of living.”

Former world champion boxer Carl Frampton supported the initiative, encouraging shoppers to get involved. Carl said: “Getting round those aisles in two minutes is no mean feat, so I’d like to say well done to all 42 lucky trolley dashers who took on the challenge in their local stores this past weekend.”

1 . Trolley Dash Lidl employees Aimee Simpson and Niamh Gribben with Antrim trolley dash winner Michaela McCotter. Photo: Submitted

2 . Trolley Dash Linda Robinson, chief executive of Age NI; boxer Carl Frampton MBE and Sarah McKenna, Lidl sales operations manager. Photo: PHIL SMYTH PHOTO

3 . Trolley Dash The Portadown / Armagh prize winner bagged more over £200 worth of goodies. Pictured are Graham Carson, store manager and winner, Aaron Gray. The event in support of Age NI raised more than £7,000 from Armagh customers. Photo: Brendan Gallagher