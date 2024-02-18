Lidl recalls food product that may contain metal pieces
The retailer is urging customers not to consume Tower Gate Choe Chip Cookies (150g pack) but to return it for a refund.
Which packs are affected:
The cookies being recalled are marked:
- Batch 2334902
- Best before date 14/12/2024
No other batches, or Tower Gate products are affected by this recall.
A Lidl spokesperson said: “Customers are advised not to consume the product. Instead the product can be returned to the Lidl store where it was purchased with or without a receipt.
"Lidl wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"Any customers with queries or concerns can contact our Customer Services Team on 0289 568 4888 (Northern Ireland) or 01 920 3010 (Republic of Ireland).