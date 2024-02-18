Register
Lidl recalls food product that may contain metal pieces

Lidl Northern Ireland and Ireland are recalling a batch of biscuits due to the possible presence of metal pieces.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Feb 2024, 09:08 GMT
The retailer is urging customers not to consume Tower Gate Choe Chip Cookies (150g pack) but to return it for a refund.

Which packs are affected:

The cookies being recalled are marked:

Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland is recalling a certain batch of Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies. Picture: Google
Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland is recalling a certain batch of Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies. Picture: Google
  • Batch 2334902
  • Best before date 14/12/2024

No other batches, or Tower Gate products are affected by this recall.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “Customers are advised not to consume the product. Instead the product can be returned to the Lidl store where it was purchased with or without a receipt.

Lidl is recalling a certain batch of Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies. Picture: Lidl
Lidl is recalling a certain batch of Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies. Picture: Lidl

"Lidl wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Any customers with queries or concerns can contact our Customer Services Team on 0289 568 4888 (Northern Ireland) or 01 920 3010 (Republic of Ireland).

