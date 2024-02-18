Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The retailer is urging customers not to consume Tower Gate Choe Chip Cookies (150g pack) but to return it for a refund.

Which packs are affected:

The cookies being recalled are marked:

Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland is recalling a certain batch of Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies. Picture: Google

Batch 2334902

Best before date 14/12/2024

No other batches, or Tower Gate products are affected by this recall.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “Customers are advised not to consume the product. Instead the product can be returned to the Lidl store where it was purchased with or without a receipt.

Lidl is recalling a certain batch of Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies. Picture: Lidl

"Lidl wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.