A lucky Lidl shopper has bagged a Christmas feast for free after winning a trolley dash at the retailer’s Portadown store.

Jennifer McShane took on the shopping challenge as part of Lidl’s fundraising drive in aid of NSPCC Northern Ireland.

She was one of 41 lucky customers – one for every Lidl store across Northern Ireland - to take on their very own supermarket sweep, working against a two-minute timer to bag as many items as possible to take home. Jennifer walked away with a festive feast worth £167.55.

Now in its eighth year, Lidl Northern Ireland’s flagship trolley dash charity initiative raised more than £90,000 for charity partner NSPCC Northern Ireland which will help fund the delivery of vital services for children in need right across the region.

Pictured celebrating their winning dash is Lidl Portadown store manager Peter Vastag and winning customer Jennifer McShane with daughter Tanya McShane. Jennifer McShane walked away with a festive feast worth £167.55.

In the Co Armagh area, generous shoppers raised more than £6,000 in vital charity funds by supporting trolley dash ticket sales – with all proceeds going directly to NSPCC.

Gordon Cruikshanks, Head of Sales Operations at Lidl Northern Ireland, commented: “As a local family supermarket retailer, we’re committed to supporting communities right across the region and one of the key ways in which we do this is through our well-established charity partnership with NSPCC Northern Ireland. Each year, trolley dash is the highlight event in our charity fundraising calendar for both our customers and our colleagues. It’s tremendous fun and customers really get behind the initiative, going above and beyond to show their support.

"I’d like to thank our generous shoppers right across Northern Ireland who raised a staggering combined total of more than £90,000 to help fund NSPCC’s services this Christmas. We know that many customers and families are facing increasingly challenging times and that it’s not always possible to be able to give as freely to charity. We’re blown away with the amount raised and thank each and every person that bought a trolley dash ticket. Your £1 really will go a long way in supporting children in need this Christmas.

"I’m also delighted that the initiative goes a little way in easing the burden of Christmas for the 41 winning families who take part in the dash and win their festive food for free. I’d like to wish all of our customers a very safe and happy Christmas from our Lidl family to yours.”

Pictured taking part in the trolley dash in the Lidl Portadown Store is winning customer Jennifer McShane’s daughter Tanya McShane.

Operating Childline bases in Belfast and Foyle, NSPCC Northern Ireland supports children across the region and works to prevent abuse, help rebuild children’s lives and support families. In a partnership spanning five years, Lidl Northern Ireland has surpassed its original pledge to raise more than £600,000 for NSPCC Northern Ireland. Lidl is working towards a new pledge amount of £1.1 million by 2024.

Commenting on the success of the fundraiser and highlighting the partnership spanning over five years Joanne McMaster, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “This can be one of the most difficult times of the year for young people who are suffering from abuse, neglect, or poor mental health and without fundraising we wouldn’t be able to provide the vital services we provide to support children in need.

“We’re here 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even on Christmas Day to support all children who need the support of our specialist services, or simply someone to talk to. Staffed by our keyworkers and volunteer counsellors, NSPCC’s Childline services answer a call every 25 seconds from a child.”