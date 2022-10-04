“Life-changing” £25K awarded to Dunmurry group which helps people with disabilities and their families

The grant is part of the Asda Foundations investment of £750k in 60 local community groups and charities across the UK, with the aim of transforming community spaces and places, after customers said the cost-of-living crisis has impacted their social and community interaction.

The £25,000 will allow the group to provide changing facilities and equipment to help regulate kids with disabilities, provide family facilities, encourage social engagement, and create opportunities for these children and their families.

Asda Westwood this week surprised Space Care and Respite Services CIC (SEN) with a lifechanging £25,000 from the Asda Foundation, to help people with disabilities and their families engage with the community

Over 60 ‘Spaces and Places’ grants ranging from £5,000 to £25,000, have been awarded across the UK by the Asda Foundation and SEN Space Care and Respite Services CIC was one of the successful applications to receive funding.

Vikki Benton, Founder and CEO of SEN Space, said:

Advertisement

“I cannot put into words how much this funding means to everyone here at SEN Space, we are so delighted and overwhelmed. We do this for the kids, and I can’t help but get emotional when I think about how this funding is going to positively impact them.

“By investing in SEN, the Asda Foundation is allowing us to support families who have kids with disabilities. We sometimes feel like no one understands how complex and challenging life can be however, Asda has taken this into consideration and this massive act of kindness will genuinely change the lives of so many families in Northern Ireland.”

Jane Duff, Community Champion at Asda Westwood said:

“I was over the moon when I received the news about the funding, SEN really deserved this and the £25,000 will provide so many opportunities for the community and genuinely change the lives of those involved.

“SEN is so unbelievably passionate about doing what they do, they want to create moments of happiness, fulfillment, understanding and acceptance and they want children and adults with additional needs to experience a happy life with opportunity in a safe and need specific environment.