Life of Joe McConnell, respected loyal order member, honoured by poignant tributes

Joe McConnell marching with LOL 884 in 2007. Picture: Peter Rippon

‘Big Joe’ as he was affectionately known, died peacefully at his home at The Old Mill, Pound Street. He was 75.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Old Presbyterian Church of Larne and Kilwaughter for a service of thanksgiving for the life of the highly respected local man. Many wore the regalia of the loyal orders while others were dressed in band uniforms.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A guard of honour was performed by members of Mr McConnell’s beloved Orange lodge LOL 884, while lambeg drummers, a fifer and flute player also provided their own tributes.

Joe McConnell, George Robinson, Don McConkey and Chris McConkey at the Twelfth in 2013. Picture: Peter Rippon.

Nine-year-old Kai Caldwell - the young leader of Constable Norman Anderson Memorial Flute Band - performed the poignant duty of leading his grandfather’s coffin into the church and afterwards as it left for burial.

Welcoming the large gathering, Rev Paul Reid, a close personal friend of Mr McConnell, said it was not only a time to mourn, but also to give thanks for his life.

He described the well-known local man as having had “a life well lived in faith and commitment”.

Past Master of LOL 884, Wor Bro Billy Thompson - Mr McConnell’s nephew - brought Scripture readings from Psalm 27 and Romans 8.

Joe McConnell and John Letson on the march with LOL No 884 in Ballyclare on July 12, 2018. Picture: Phillip Byrne.

He also shared a tribute in a letter from Calum McClean, Past Master of Bourtreehill Defenders LOL 361 in Irvine, Ayrshire, who outlined the close links that had grown between the two areas over the years.

He recalled how Mr McConnell first started attending the Scottish Twelfth demonstrations in 1963 and his first trip to Irvine with Dummigans Memorial Accordion Band in 1989 with his close friend Tommy Marcus. Since then, many friendships were forged between the families and lodges in Larne and Scotland.

“When the lodge booked a different band, Joe and Tommy continued to visit for the annual Twelfth celebrations up until 2015. Joe and Tommy would often just turn up on the morning of the parade, parade all day and ensure they were back in Lanre to accompany their own lodges to church on the Sunday. That’s dedication,” he said.

Mr McClean also recalled that “Joe was known to be involved in the odd protest”.

Harry Carter, the Worshipful District Master of Larne District LOL No 1, presents a 50-year jewel to Joe McConnell, Secretary of Larne LOL No 884 in 2013. With them are Joe's fellow LOL lodge members during the meeting in the Victoria Orange Hall. Picture: Peter Rippon.

“In 1995 our lodge arrived with our accompanying band during the infamous Drumcree stand-off. At Millbrook we spotted Joe, where we were allowed to pass on the condition that the band got off and played a tune or two, marshalled of course, by Bro Joe McConnell.”

Rev Reid shared how ‘Big Joe’ was born in Portstewart, one of a family of five. His father William worked hard for his wife and young family in the family timber yard in Belfast’s Shankill Road. Sadly, William died when Joe was just four years old.

Even at an early age he enjoyed being a bandsman. His favourite toy was a biscuit tin and he would use it as a drum, forming up the rest of the family to parade behind him.

At the age of 12, Mr McConnell moved to Larne and after leaving school at 15, he began his working career in Bell’s Bakery. Over the years he had a number of jobs, including working for the council, in the Pye factory, STC, on the dual-carriageway, Ballylumford chimneys, and as a bouncer at the Laharna Hotel before going to work at GEC for 15 years as a metal trimmer.

He also worked for his friend Tommy Marcus for more than 45 years and mourners heard that one day they were chipping walls off a house when they realised they didn’t have enough scaffolding to reach as far as they needed. Undeterred by the problem, Mr McConnell bent over, put a plank on his back and Tommy’s son Stephen was able to stand on it to complete the work.

Rev Reid shared how Mr McConnell loved getting over to Scotland with the newly-formed Constable Norman Anderson Memorial Flute Band in 1961.

“He was one of the earliest members, playing the flute, and attending all the parades. He was delighted when his grandchildren Kaci and Kai joined the band he was a member of for more than 16 years.”

Mourners also heard about Mr McConnell’s passion for reading. Rev Reid told how he loved reading history books and read a newspaper every day and the Larne Times.

“Joe enjoyed his garden. It was his castle and always kept to the highest of standards, especially his grass. However, every July, coming up to the bonfire, the back garden became a store for wood, tyres and everything else,” Rev Reid added.

He shared how Mr McConnell loved watching cowboy films featuring the old stars like John Wayne and James Stewart, and was also a country and western music fan.

Rev Reid described Mr McConnell as “a loyal member of the loyal orders”.

“When I tell people I’m from Larne, two names always come up - Joe McConnell and Harry Carter,” the clergyman said.

“Joe always believed in giving something back to the Orange. After his father’s death, the Orange Order gave benevolence to his mother for her young family and he would never forget the kindness shown.”

A “proud member” of LOL 884, Mr McConnell was a Past Master of the lodge and a diligent Past Secretary for more than 30 years. He was the recipient of a 60-year bar for his service to the Orange Order and to the lodge. He was the current lay chaplain and also rose to the office of District Master of Larne District LOL No 1.

He was also a highly respected member of the Royal Black Institution, holding the office of District Registrar and was Past President.

Mr McConnell was also Past Secretary of the Apprentice Boys of Derry Baker Club and was Past Chairman and Past Secretary of the Ballymena Amalgamated Committee.

“Joe would never miss a parade. He would always be there. Some of the brethren were telling me he took part in the very famous protest - Drumcree. He simply sat down on the road, the police would put him in the back of the Land Rover and he would climb out and sit down on the road again. This was repeated over and over,” said Rev Reid.

While Mr McConnell was a dedicated member of the loyal orders, his family and friends meant more to him than anything.

He was a dear husband to Moira, whom he married on June 18, 1975 in Magheramorne Presbyterian Church. The couple had first met while working in the Pye factory in 1964.

The newly-weds set up home in Craigyhill and were totally committed to each other.

“You would never see one without the other,” said Rev Reid. “They were as much in love as they were when they first met all those years ago”..

Joe was a devoted and loving father to Joanne, and delighted in his grandchildren Kaci and Kai.

“I don’t need to tell you how special he was. He was a tower for the family,” said Rev Reid.

“As a minister I’m honoured to say Joe was my friend. He was a sincere and genuine Christian. A committed member of this congregation, he loved this place and served in so many different ways - reading from this lecturn or lifting the collection. Even when he was very frail he made the effort to attend this meeting house. He would greet people at the front door and welcome them into the church.

“Only a few weeks ago I had home communion with Joe and Moira and I remarked with him the smile that he would always greet you with.

“We have lost a true servant of God and it is fitting that a loyal servant of God such as Joe takes his final journey from this meeting house that held so many memories for him.

“Joe was a gentleman, kind and loving. He would go the extra mile to help and try always to find the good in the individual. Never once did I ever hear him speaking ill of anyone.”

The last day Mr McConnell attended church was Sunday, March 13, the day following LOL 884’s fundraiser in Larne Rangers Club. He had to be wakened at the end of the service and many a joke was passed about this afterwards.

Rev Reid reminded mourners that 106 years ago, many Ulstermen ‘went over the top’ on the Somme battlefield on the morning of July 1.

“On July 1, 2022 at 9.30 in the morning, another great man fell. Joe’s health had not been good for the last year although never once did I hear him complain or ask ‘why me?’. I know he much appreciated the kindness of all his carers who looked after him and made sure he was able to stay at home.

“On July 1, God came to The Old Mill and took Joe by the hand and called out ‘Joe, Joe come with me and I will give you rest’,” said Rev Reid.

Following the service, the large funeral cortege made its way to Larne Cemetery, led by a fifer and two lambegs, one of which was played by Billy Thompson and featured a hand-painted picture of Mr McConnell’s grandfather - Samuel James Jackson - who was killed at Passchendaele in WW1.

At the cemetery, a fluter from the Gertrude Star Flute Band in Belfast played ‘Billy McFadzean’ at the graveside - a fitting tribute considering both men fell on July 1. The family would like to thank James Brown from Constable Anderson Memorial FB for organising this tribute.