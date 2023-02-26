Life on the farm inspires jeweller Kathryn Reid who has taken Tiktok by storm with her creations

A jeweller from Co Antrim has taken inspiration from life on the farm to create a business which has skyrocketed after millions of people across the world began watching her videos on Tiktok.

Kathryn Reid, 27, a former student at Coleraine High School and Limavady NWRC, has always had a love of art but after studying a Foundation Course in Art she discovered her true passion in life was jewellery making and she applied to the prestigious Edinburgh College of Art, which is part of the University of Edinburgh.

"Art was always my favourite subject right up until I left high school and I did Art for A-level and got an A*. I mostly did paintings and drawings in high school which I really enjoyed,” explained Kathryn.

"During my year studying the Foundation course in Art at Limavady, we did a bit of everything such as fine art, photography, lino printing, ceramics, fashion design, textiles, but we didn't actually do Jewellery & Silversmithing as a topic.

"So during that year I learned that I loved fashion design but I really didn't enjoy working with fabrics and a sewing machine, I felt really restricted using these materials. I much preferred to work with a mix of materials such as wood, metal, wire, glass, rope, shells etc. I could be more experimental and creative this way, which I really enjoyed. So after chatting with my tutor about what university courses to choose, she said ‘What about jewellery design?’ And I just went for it!

"I got accepted into Edinburgh College of Art which is part of the University of Edinburgh to study Jewellery and Silversmithing for three years. I honestly didn't think I would get accepted into this course, it's a really good course and a very small course – there were 11 people in my whole year - so as soon as I got the offer through I knew this was the uni for me. I graduated in 2018 with a First Class Honours Degree.”

After graduating Kathryn moved back home to Northern Ireland and set up Kathryn Reid Jewellery in 2018. She is inspired by her life growing up on the farm in Ballymoney and her cow and dog nose rings have proven to be a huge hit with her customers.

"I make Jewellery in sterling silver and solid 9ct yellow gold inspired by the wee place that I call 'home', that being the farm I grew up on in Ballymoney, as well as the stunning North Coast of Northern Ireland,” continued Kathryn.

Thanks to Tiktok Kathryn Reid's creations are being shipped all over the world

"Both of my grandparents are farmers, my mum and dad are farmers. I've grown up around agricultural life, so it's a huge inspiration for me. I also love the North Coast and spend most of my free time by the sea. How can you not be inspired by it, the North Coast is beautiful.”

Kathryn’s favourite pieces are her rings inspired by the noses of cows from the farm. “My favourite pieces to date are my Nose Ring Collection,” she explained. “During my time at university I loved wax carving and lost wax casting so this is what I specialise in. I find wax carving so therapeutic.

"Each ring in the Nose Ring Collection has taken me 30+ hours to carve by hand but the time honestly flies in. I find wax carving like drawing but in 3D form. I want to continue with more wax carved pieces in the future.

"The Nose Ring collection is currently my best seller with my last restock selling out in under two minutes!”

Rings that capture the beauty of a dog's nose have proven to be very popular

Kathryn joined Tiktok in 2020 and the social media platform has had a huge impact on her sales, enabling her to commit to the business full time over the last two years. She now has over 116,000 followers and 3.1million likes on her videos.

"I joined Tiktok in September 2020 and my very first video went viral at 1.8 million views,” Kathryn revealed. "At this point I had approximately 750 followers on Instagram and about the same on Facebook. But Tiktok just opened up my small business to a totally new audience that had never seen my jewellery before and I got thousands of followers quite quickly on the app.

"As the views on my videos went up, the views on my shop went up and so did the orders. I send a lot of my jewellery internationally, which I believe is down to the exposure from Tiktok. I send my jewellery as far away as New Zealand, Canada, USA and all over Europe as well as the UK and Ireland.

"My followers and the community that I've built on Tiktok are really supportive. Some of my customers tag me in their Tiktoks of them wearing/unboxing their jewellery which I absolutely love seeing.

Jeweller Kathryn Reid takes inspiration from life on the farm for her creations

"I also love it when I'm at a market and people tell me that they've already seen my jewellery on Tiktok or that they follow me on Tiktok. It's crazy how huge the audience is that Tiktok can reach.

“Due to the virility of Tiktok, I could see that as my videos gained views, so did the views on my Etsy shop so this allowed me to move from Etsy to my very own website as most of the traffic was coming from Tiktok. Having my own website has allowed me to grow my business so much more.“Brands on Tiktok have seen my content and offered to collaborate with me where I post content in return for equipment. For example, I was gifted a standing desk recently and this is further growing my workshop and business, which is down to the power of Tiktok.”

To find out more about Kathryn’s work visit www.kathrynreidjewellery.com, or find her on Tiktok, Instagram and Facebook @kathrynreidjewellery.

Jewellery Kathryn Reid loves meeting customers at local fairs