Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fully funded Lifeguard Academy is available to residents over the age of 16 from the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, and includes beach lifeguarding training, life support and first aid, ocean and pool skills, as well as AED (defibrillator) training.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “This Borough is home to many of the UK and Ireland’s best beaches and coastlines. Hundreds of thousands of people from across the world enjoy this beauty 365 days a year alongside our own local residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tourism is such an important sector for our Borough and keeping people safe is our priority. This is why we feel it’s important to support the RNLI to invest further in the

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan launches the Lifeguarding Academy with Conard McCullagh and Michael Thompson from RNLI, Chloe Stewart from the Labour Market Partnership, Carl Russell from Sub 6. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

recruitment, training and development of our lifeguards, so that our beaches are as safe as possible.”

Councillor Callaghan explained that The Lifeguard Academy gives the RNLI the opportunity to develop new lifeguards locally, equipping them with the skills, qualifications and experience needed to protect the public. “If you’re a strong swimmer and would like to start your career as a lifeguard, then this academy could be exactly what you need,” he added.

Marc McGerty, Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership Manager, explained that The Lifeguard Academy is one of several fully-funded Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership projects and programmes currently running.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These are delivered in partnership with employers right across the Borough. Participants will receive expert training in a pool and also in the open water,” he said.

“At the end of the course, you will undertake NVBLQ assessment. This determines your competence, skills and knowledge of working as a beach lifeguard and assesses your ability to apply the skills and knowledge in a beach environment. All candidates will have a guaranteed job interview with RNLI after successful completion of the course.

“To qualify for the Lifeguard Academy, you must live in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area and you must be eligible to work in the UK. Candidates can also get help and support with travel and childcare costs during their time on the academy.”