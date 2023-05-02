A Coleraine woman who has organised a Christmas Day dinner for the elderly and lonely for over 35 years has been invited to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

Margaret Peacock will take her seat in Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6) for the coronation ceremony which will be watched by millions of people all over the world.

Kind-hearted Margaret who, as well as running the Christmas Day event, is a long time campaigner and representative for those with fibromyalgia said that she initially thought that the email inviting her to the coronation was a scam!

Margaret said: “I actually emailed back asking if it was a scam and then got a phone call assuring me it wasn’t a scam.

Coleraine's Margaret Peacock

"I was told I had been nominated for my charity work but I still don’t know who put me forward to be invited to the coronation.”

Buckingham Palace then contacted Margaret to make arrangements for her to get to Westminster Abbey.

"My niece Alana Littlejohn is taking care of everything in London and will be involved in it all, apart from actually having the pleasure of going to the Abbey with me.”

Next to get in touch with Margaret was His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Londonderry Alison Millar who rang to congratulate her and to arrange to meet up in the Abbey.

Margaret's invitation

The Lord Lieutenant told Margaret that she had been selected because she was “an unsung hero” who has been doing charity work since she was a young woman and “giving a lifetime to helping others”.

The Coronation service will begin at 11am on Saturday (May 6) at Westminster Abbey.

