Ballymoney Town Hall is to be transformed into a pop-up cinema for Big Screen Ballymoney which runs from November 6-8.

This series of screenings, programmed by Causeway Coast and Glens Arts Service, brings together a handpicked selection of much-loved films, offering audiences in Ballymoney, the surrounding area and beyond the chance to enjoy cinema in a unique, atmospheric venue right in the heart of the town.

From cult classics to family favourites, Big Screen Ballymoney promises an unforgettable line-up with something for everyone.

Highlights include the much-loved 80s classic Dirty Dancing offering the perfect night out – whether you’re planning a girls’ night, a date night, or simply want to relive the iconic music, romance and dance scenes on the big screen.

A particular highlight is the free dementia-friendly screening of Singin’ in the Rain presented in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Film can be a powerful tool for those living with dementia – well-loved stories and familiar music can spark recognition, evoke cherished memories, and encourage meaningful conversation with carers, family and friends.

The programme also shines a spotlight on local heritage with Road.This powerful docu mentary, narrated by Liam Neeson, tells the story of the Dunlop family from Ballymoney, legends in road racing, whose courage and resilience left an indelible mark on the sport and the local community.

Audiences can also enjoy the enchanting adventure The Princess Bride and a special school-chosen screening of Paddington, ensuring there is something for all ages to enjoy throughout the weekend.

FULL PROGRAMME:

The Princess Bride – Thursday, November 6 at 7pm

Singin’ in the Rain – Friday, November 7 at 10.30am (free dementia-friendly screening)

Road – Friday November 7 at 7pm

Primary school choice screening of Paddington – Saturday, November 8 at 10.30am

Dirty Dancing – Saturday, November 8 at 7pm

Emma Thorpe, Community Arts Development Officer, said: “There’s something special about experiencing films together on the big screen, and Ballymoney Town Hall is an ideal location.

“Films were first shown in Ballymoney in the 1920s in the Parochial Hall on Castle Street, and then in 1936 the Palladium Cinema opened just across the road from the current Town Hall. It served as a cherished cinema and entertainment hub until 1969, their final screening was Charlton Heston in “Planet of the Apes.

“Big Screen Ballymoney is a way to continue that proud local tradition. It’s a chance for the community to enjoy shared moments, whether that’s reliving a classic, discovering something new, or enjoying a family favourite.”

Tickets are £5 per screening, with a family/group ticket of four for £15. The dementia-friendly screening and screening of Paddington are free, but booking is essential.

Tickets for screenings can be booked via the Flowerfield Arts Centre website www.flowerfield.org or by calling the Flowerfield Reception Team on 028 7083 1400.