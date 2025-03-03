A group of volunteer history researchers whose work enabled Limavady’s Green Lane Museum to reopen after years of closure have been praised by the Mayor.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan welcomed volunteers from Roe Valley Ancestral Researchers (RVAR) to a reception in Cloonavin recently.

With the help of RVAR volunteers, Council’s Museum Services were able to reopen Green Lane Museum in April 2023.

The museum, located in Roe Valley Country Park in Limavady, has opened every weekend and bank holiday between early April and the end of September, welcoming over 4,500 visitors from across Ireland, the UK and further afield.

The volunteers provided visitors with a guided tour of the museum, explaining the history of artefacts. They also organised a range of themed events and activities including arts, crafts and demonstrations.

Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “The volunteers are incredibly dedicated and with an increasing number of visitors to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, they should be recognised and thanked for the important work they have done to keep Green Lane Museum open.”

Elizabeth Ferguson, Director and Founding Member of RVAR added: “Green Lane Museum is such an important part of our Borough, keeping the memories of the past alive and allowing the younger generations to learn about the old ways of life.

“We were delighted to have been able to play our part in keeping the museum open, and I look forward to many more people visiting and enjoying the fantastic facility for many years to come.”

For more information about the charity and its work, please visit roevalleyresearch.com.