Register
BREAKING

Limavady: police investigate circumstances of death

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male in Limavady on Friday night.
By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 09:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

No further details about the deceased or the incident have been released by police.

They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Further updates are expected later.

Related topics:LimavadyPSNI