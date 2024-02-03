Limavady: police investigate circumstances of death
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male in Limavady on Friday night.
No further details about the deceased or the incident have been released by police.
They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A PSNI spokesperson added: “You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”
Further updates are expected later.