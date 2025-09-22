Two Limavady teachers are taking on an open water swim from Portstewart to Portrush to raise funds for a charity which is supporting one of their pupils who was left paralysed in a traffic collision.

Limavady High School teachers Stephen McConnell and Paul Elliker are set to take on the swim on Saturday, September 27, in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation.

In a post on JustGiving, Stephen wrote: “Just over three years ago, one of our pupils, Brooke Canning, had her life turned upside down when a road accident left her paralysed from the chest down.

"Overnight, Brooke went from being a carefree teenager to facing life in a wheelchair, relearning the most basic skills and adapting to life as a tetraplegic.

Limavady High School teachers Stephen McConnell and Paul Elliker are taking on an open water swim from Portstewart to Portrush for the Matt Hampson Foundation which helped their pupil Brooke Canning, whose life was turned upside down when a road accident left her paralysed from the chest down. CREDIT JUSTGIVING

"On Saturday 27th September, (conditions permitting) Paul and I will swim from Portstewart to Portrush to raise funds for the Matt Hampson Foundation – a charity that has been a lifeline for Brooke in her recovery.”

The Matt Hampson Foundation provides advice, support, relief and treatment for anyone aged 16 or over suffering serious injury or disability. The Foundation was opened in 2018 by former rugby player Matt Hampson after his own life-changing injury and it supports people living with serious injuries.

From world-class physiotherapy and specialist training to mental health and nutrition support, it helps young people rebuild their lives and, in their words, “Get Busy Living.”

Stephen continued: “Brooke has travelled to England to access this incredible care, and it has made a real difference in her journey. Our goal is to raise £20,000 so the Foundation can continue changing lives like Brooke’s.

"Every donation – big or small – will help someone come to terms with a life changing injury, rebuild their strength, and reclaim their future.”

To support Stephen and Paul’s fundraising, go to JustGiving