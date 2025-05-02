PSNI becoming "increasingly concerned" for missing young person Lisa Brown. Photo: PSNI

Police are appealing for information on a missing person last seen in Larne on Wednesday, April 30.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing young person Lisa Brown,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Lisa was last sighted at 1:15pm on Wednesday, April 30 on the Bank Road, Larne.

"If anyone has any information to assist us in locating Lisa then please use our online reporting tool https://orlo.uk/7ATBr.”

Anyone with information can also contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting serial 46 of Wednesday 30th of April 2025.