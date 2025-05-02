Lisa Brown: missing young person last seen on Bank Road, Larne
Police are appealing for information on a missing person last seen in Larne on Wednesday, April 30.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing young person Lisa Brown,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“Lisa was last sighted at 1:15pm on Wednesday, April 30 on the Bank Road, Larne.
"If anyone has any information to assist us in locating Lisa then please use our online reporting tool https://orlo.uk/7ATBr.”
Anyone with information can also contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting serial 46 of Wednesday 30th of April 2025.
