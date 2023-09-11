Lisburn and Castlereagh Council to meet Age NI over concerns that new bin collection policy will impact the elderly

Lisburn And Castlereagh Council is to meet with Age NI over the possible impact on elderly people from the local authority’s proposed new bin policy.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LCCC recently opened up a public consultation period on its kerbside collection policy after concerns were raised by a number of charities on equality and environmental issues.

The policy, which was decided behind closed doors in council, has also seen DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson calling for people to make their voices heard, with 1,400 responses to date.However, DUP chairperson of the LCCC environment committee, Caleb McCready raising his concerns for the elderly, said: “There may be a lot of people who have not been able to get involved in the consultation at this time.“I am thinking of the elderly, who in many cases have no access to online consultations.”A council officer responded: “To date we have had 1,400 responses and have contacted 190 groups. We also have a planned dedicated meeting with Age NI chief executive, Linda Robinson has previously outlined issues around the policy, which would see larger recycling and smaller household waste bins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Older people have expressed how they have been disappointed to hear the news of change and are concerned their voice has been absent from decision making. They are particularly concerned that the design of the new bin will not be suitable as its considerably larger than the current system they have and feel they will not be able to handle it.

Concern over bin collections to be raised.

"We are seeking information regarding the consultation on the design of the new system and what feedback was sought from older people and those with a disability who will find the new design more challenging.”

Meanwhile, Castlereagh East Alliance Alderman, Martin Gregg said he was confident fears over the kerbside collection policy would be put at ease.

"I have been to a number of the public consultation meetings and people are largely content, even those who previously had concerns.

"They are seeing that a sensible conclusion on the policy has been made.