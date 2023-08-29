Lisburn and Castlereagh ‘Summer in the City’ programme is a soaring success

The annual ‘Summer in the City’ programme, organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, was a soaring success with almost 2,000 local children enjoying weeks of fun, friendship and fitness.

‘Summer in the City’ consists of a wide variety of activities, including summer schemes at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Glenmore Activity Centre, Grove Activity Centre and for the first time this year, Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

Children attending the summer schemes enjoyed a wide range of activities and sports, suited to age groups from 5 to 14 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Summer in the City’ programme also offered an extensive choice of Sports Courses including a Kids Multi Sports Camp at Ballybeen Sports Hub, a Just 4 Keepers Goal Keeping Academy at both Lough Moss Leisure Centre and Kirkwoods Playing Fields, Junior Golf Coaching Lessons at Castlereagh Hills and Aberdelghy Golf Courses and Gaelic Football Coaching Camps at Lough Moss Leisure Centre and Kirkwoods Playing Fields.

Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Thomas Beckett enjoying the Summer in the City Programme. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councl

Not only do children get the opportunity to meet new friends, learn new skills or try new sports, but some courses had the added benefit of expert coaching from top level players including Sean McGreevy, former Antrim GAA goalkeeper and Down Senior Football Manager and Kilcoo GAC player, Conor Laverty.

The Disability Hub at Lough Moss Leisure Centre offered Inclusive cycle sessions for all the family throughout August and a Kids Summer Club for children aged 7 – 14 years.

For the second year, the council’s Parks and Amenities partnered with the Summer in the City programme which saw nearly 5,000 oak seeds planted by the children.

Young people enjoying the Summer in the City programme. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Thomas Beckett said: “I am delighted to say that the ‘Summer in the City’ programme was another huge success this year with almost 2,000 young children benefiting from a value-for-money, action packed timetable of activities.

"The sense of fun and excitement was tangible as I visited just some of the summer schemes and sports courses across Lisburn Castlereagh.”