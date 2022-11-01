Lisburn and Hillsborough branches of the Royal British Legion have launched their annual Poppy Appeal

Poppies are on sale at various shops and retail outlets across the city ahead of Remembrance Sunday, which will see a parade and service held at Lisburn’s War Memorial on Sunday November 13.
1. INUS-28-10-22-Poppy-4 JAS-NIRupload.jpg
Ian Freeburn Royal British Legion, David Burns Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive, Lisburn Sea Cadet, Mayor Cllr Scott Carson and Brian Sloan Lisburn Branch Chairman. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
2. INUS-28-10-22-Poppy-2 JAS-NIRupload.jpg
Members of Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion, RAF, Army and Sea Cadets, Mr. David Burns Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive, Mr Brian Sloan Lisburn Branch Chairman, Scott Carson Mayor, Alderman James Tinsley Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Veterans Champion. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
3. INUS-28-10-22-Poppy-3 JAS-NIRupload.jpg
RAF, Army and Sea Cadets with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive David Burns and Mayor Scott Carson at the launch of this years Poppy Appeal, Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
4. INUS-01-11-22-Hills Poppy 5 JAS-NIRupload.jpg
Royal Hillsborough branch held their Poppy Appeal launch at the village War Memorial. First poppies were bought by Councillor John Palmer and Dawn McEntee, chair of Hillsborough village committee. Branch President, Chairman and vice chairman were present along with members of the branch and the RBL Riders branch. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni