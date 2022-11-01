Register
RAF, Army and Sea Cadets with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive David Burns and Mayor Councillor Scott Carson. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Lisburn and Hillsborough branches of the Royal British Legion have launched their annual Poppy Appeal

Last week members of the Lisburn and Hillsborough branches of the Royal British Legion met with representatives of the Armed Forces, as well as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to officially launch this year’s Poppy Appeal.

By Julie-Ann Spence
36 minutes ago

In Lisburn Mayor Scott Carson bought the first poppy and in Hillsborough local Councillor John Palmer purchased the first poppy.

Poppies are on sale at various shops and retail outlets across the city ahead of Remembrance Sunday, which will see a parade and service held at Lisburn’s War Memorial on Sunday November 13.

1. INUS-28-10-22-Poppy-4 JAS-NIRupload.jpg

Ian Freeburn Royal British Legion, David Burns Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive, Lisburn Sea Cadet, Mayor Cllr Scott Carson and Brian Sloan Lisburn Branch Chairman. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

2. INUS-28-10-22-Poppy-2 JAS-NIRupload.jpg

Members of Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion, RAF, Army and Sea Cadets, Mr. David Burns Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive, Mr Brian Sloan Lisburn Branch Chairman, Scott Carson Mayor, Alderman James Tinsley Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Veterans Champion. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

3. INUS-28-10-22-Poppy-3 JAS-NIRupload.jpg

RAF, Army and Sea Cadets with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive David Burns and Mayor Scott Carson at the launch of this years Poppy Appeal, Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

4. INUS-01-11-22-Hills Poppy 5 JAS-NIRupload.jpg

Royal Hillsborough branch held their Poppy Appeal launch at the village War Memorial. First poppies were bought by Councillor John Palmer and Dawn McEntee, chair of Hillsborough village committee. Branch President, Chairman and vice chairman were present along with members of the branch and the RBL Riders branch. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

LisburnHillsboroughRoyal British LegionScott CarsonCastlereagh City Council
