The charities to benefit are The Atlas Centre in Lisburn and Helping Hand at Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The public will be able to purchase a range of sporting memorabilia including a Signed Tyson Fury Boxing Glove amongst other signed items from golf, darts, boxing, football and formula one.

Mayor Carson said: “Over the coming months I aim to raise money for two charities that are personal to me. These charities have supported my family and now I want to ensure that these vital services continue to help those who need it in our community.

Sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer in aid of the Mayor's charities

“This online auction has something for all sports fans with signed memorabilia from Lewis Hamilton, our NI golf trio of Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke, Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor and signed items from football legends such as former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty.

“This is just one of many events we have planned over the coming months and everyone’s support whether that be through this auction, bucket collections and upcoming events will be greatly appreciated.”

The online auction takes place on Tuesday October 18 to Thursday October 20 with each night starting at 6pm. You will be able to access the live stream of the auction at easyliveauction.com .