Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council launches new Corporate Plan

Addressing Council staff, he said: “Lisburn & Castlereagh is a fantastic place to live, visit and do business. In the last few years, we have achieved so much in very challenging circumstances.

"Transformational projects like the opening of the first augmented reality (AR) digital sculpture trail on the island of Ireland at Hillsborough Forest, and progress on the redevelopment of Dundonald International Ice Bowl and 3G pitches at Lough Moss and Laurelhill, are just a few examples of the success for us to build upon.

"There is a particular focus on being responsive in our approach to different needs across the Council, empowering communities through digital innovation, knowledge sharing and partnerships. This requires us to work together and to build strong relationships with each other and our community and business partners.

"I look forward the next four years as we continue to make Lisburn and Castlereagh the place to be.”

Noting the civic leadership of Elected Members, Mr Burns outlined the Council Values and Themes that will be the roadmap for delivering better lives for all through growth, prosperity and community wellbeing right across the council area.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor, Andrew Gowan praised staff for their continued efforts and said they are central to the Council’s succes

He added: “Staff at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council work tirelessly across a range of services to deliver outstanding projects and services for residents. As Mayor, I get to see at first-hand how all the pieces come together and the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to make things happen.

"This ranges from supporting fundraising for my Mayoral charity to developing successful village plans right through to embracing equality and ensuring our essential services are as inclusive as possible. On behalf of all Elected Members, I want to thank LCCC staff for going above and beyond every day. I am proud to be Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh."

The Corporate Plan 2024-2028 was developed after extensive consultation with Elected Members, staff and the wider public. It contributes to key strategies including the Council’s 10-year investment plan and the community plan.