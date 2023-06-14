Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council marks the Coronation with a special tree planting

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla with a special tree-planting ceremony.

The Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell joined the Council’s Chief Executive David Burns and the Chair of the Council’s Coronation Working Group, Councillor Hazel Legge in the city’s Castle Gardens where the commemorative tree was planted.

The variety of tree is an Acer, chosen specially for its very fitting regal name which is, ‘Crimson King, Norway Maple’.

Councillor Hazel Legge, Chair of the Council’s Coronation Working Group said: “We have run a programme of special events over the past number of months to mark the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla – including screening the ceremony itself on May 6, followed by a special service of thanksgiving as well as a watercolour painting competition, a community tapestry project, a grants programme, children’s workshops and much, much more!

“It’s wonderful to continue our celebrations with the planting of this tree. It will be a fantastic feature here in Castle Gardens across the seasons and I am told it will grow up to 15 metres in the next 25 years.

"Everyone will be able to enjoy its crimson and plum-coloured leaves during Spring and Summer before they turn into fiery oranges and browns in the Autumn.

“This ‘Crimson King’ will ensure the historic Coronation event is remembered well into the future.”

