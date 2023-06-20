Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Head of Community Services has been awarded the honour of Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services in Northern Ireland on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, in the King’s first birthday honours list.

Angela took up post as Head of Community Services in 2021 and is a long standing employee of the Council.

On the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Angela worked tirelessly to ensure the highest levels of community assistance in Royal Hillsborough as the village became a focal point across the world during ceremonial proceedings.

Reflecting on the announcement, Angela said: “‘I am humbled to accept this honour from the King. This is not just for me; it is an acknowledgement of the efforts and commitment of the entire LCCC team from the Chief Executive and Corporate Management Team to Officers and Elected Members involved last September.

"It also recognises the important partnerships with our statutory, community and voluntary agencies.

"I would like thank everyone who worked tirelessly to make sure Northern Ireland played its part. I pay tribute especially to those who worked in the community assistance centre in Royal Hillsborough.

"I am proud to be part of such an amazing team in Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and I am very grateful for this prestigious award."

Commenting on the announcement, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “I am delighted that Angela has been recognised for her efforts at such an important time in our nation's history.

“The death of Her Majesty was deeply felt in our community, and saddened the world. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was proud to be a leading partner in the ceremonial proceedings to remember her life and welcome the new King.

"Angela went above and beyond during this time, establishing a community assistance centre within Royal Hillsborough and basing herself there for the duration.