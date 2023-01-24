Lisburn Cathedral celebrates its 400th anniversary year with a special service

A special service was held at Lisburn Cathedral on Sunday January 15 to launch a year of celebrations to mark the cathedral’s 400th anniversary.
Parishioners, friends and neighbours, as well as former clergy of the Cathedral came together for this very special service.
Bishop George Davison shared from God’s word and cut a cake to make the historic occasion.
The Bishop cut an Anniversary Cake to mark 400 years at Lisburn Cathedral. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Members of the Nimble Fingers Craft Group created a special piece for the Anniversary, Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Past and Visiting Clergy at the Lisburn Cathedral 400th Anniversary Launch Service. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Clergy Procession at the service to mark the 400th anniversary of Lisburn Cathedral. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
