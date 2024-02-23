Lisburn charity Shopmobility makes an urgent appeal for financial support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity provides wheelchair and battery-operated scooters for anyone with mobility issues to use whilst shopping in Lisburn.

However, it is struggling financially and is in desperate need of sponsorship if it is to continue to provide this vital service.

Manager of Shopmobility Lisburn, Chanel McKinstry, explained: “Shopmobility Lisburn lends wheelchairs and battery-operated scooters to those within our local communities and those visiting Lisburn City Centre, who have disabilities and other mobility issues.

Former Mayor Councillor Uel Mackin officially opened the revamped Shopmobility Lisburn. Pic credit: Shopmobility

"Without Shopmobility, many would not leave their home and visit Lisburn as they would not be able to get around visiting shops, cafés, hairdressers and indeed attending GP appointments, without a wheelchair or scooter.

"Our charity is essential for Lisburn. We support the local economy by encouraging ‘purple pound’ spending from these individuals and their family/carers who usually accompany them, by getting them out from their homes and into the city.

“These service users are potential customers for businesses within Lisburn City and surrounding areas and we often hear that they have decided to run errands while out for the day.

"You don't need to be registered disabled to use our service, we help everyone will a mobility issue including those who have had surgery which makes them temporarily immobile.

Shopmobility Lisburn has made an urgent appeal for support to keep the charity going, Pic credit: Shopmobility

"This also helps prevent social isolation and offers the families/carers respite opportunities and change of scenery.”

Chanel is hoping local businesses will help by sponsoring a wheelchair or scooter. She continued: "Being massively underfunded, we are at a point where we are in urgent need of funding and new equipment.

"We are asking local businesses for direct support of the charity by helping us upgrade our equipment through a one-off donation or sponsorship towards purchasing a scooter or wheelchair.

Shopmobility Lisburn is collaborating with a new initiative, Lisburn Creatives Hub, who have organised a monthly, community artisan art and craft fair outside the charity's unit at the rear of Bow Street Mall on the first Saturday of each month with the table proceeds going straight to the scheme. Pic credit: Shopmobility

"The support from businesses will help us to grow and meet our objectives and the needs of our service users, many who live with disabilities and need our service more than ever.”

The charity is also keen to recruit new volunteers and committee members to help with the running of the charity.