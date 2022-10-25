One of the founders of the club, Chairman Neil Gardner explained: “We have been holding regular meetings for young people and beginners on Tuesday nights, pensioners on Wednesday afternoons, as well as tournaments on Thursday evenings and casual games on Saturday mornings.”

The club had been meeting in Castle Gardens for outdoor games before finding a permanent home at 60-62a Longstone Street last year, however they are hoping to continue outdoor chess games in Lisburn next summer.

Neil, who was recently awarded with a lifetime achievement award by the Ulster Chess Union, continued: “We've been successfully attracting all sorts of people from all over the world who've come to Lisburn to make it their home too and were only getting bigger.

Lisburn Chess Club looks forward to celebrating its first anniversary at its Longstone home

"This year we successfully became a registered charity, this was made possible by the hard work of our secretary and treasurer Martin Johnson.

“We plan to begin hosting major tournaments beginning in November when we host the Ulster Masters and then move on to larger events which will attract international players and put Lisburn on the world map of chess.

“We welcome everyone to the club whether they're a grandmother or a grandmaster, a beginner or brilliant!

“We'd love to see everyone who has an interest in ‘The Games of Kings’ at 60-62a Longstone Street.”