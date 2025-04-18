A poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow StreetA poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow Street
A poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow Street

Lisburn City Centre Churches come together for Good Friday Walk of Witness

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
City Centre Churches came together on Good Friday for the annual Walk of Witness in Lisburn City Centre.

Despite the wet weather, there was a good turnout for the poignant event.

The Cross started it's Journey in St. Patrick's. Other churches and denominations then came together in Bow Street where the procession made it's way to First Lisburn Presbyterian Church for a short service.

A poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow Street

1. Churches come together for Good Friday Walk of Witness

A poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow Street Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

A poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow Street

2. Churches come together for Good Friday Walk of Witness

A poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow Street Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

A poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow Street

3. Churches come together for Good Friday Walk of Witness

A poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow Street Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

A poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow Street

4. Churches come together for Good Friday Walk of Witness

A poignant service was held at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church after the cross was carried up Bow Street Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice