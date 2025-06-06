Lisburn Civic Centre honours trust volunteers for their kindness and commitment

Volunteers enjoyed a continental breakfast and catch up as Mayor Dickson thanked everyone for volunteering and for their kindness, patience, and compassion in the hospital, community or home setting.

Lottie McCreanor, from Crumlin, shared how she has over ten years’ experience as a Volunteer, dedicating her time to help out in the shop in Lagan Valley Hospital.

Lottie said: “I am also a part of the ‘Meeter and Greeter Service’ at the Lisburn Primary Community Care Centre (LPCCC) and I really enjoy helping the local community.

"I have always been a people person. The hospital shop in Lagan Valley is such a hub for patients, staff and visitors.

"It is always so nice to meet everyone who comes by. You really do get an awful lot back from being a Volunteer.”

A retired GP Receptionist, Pauline Millar, explained how she became aware of the Volunteer Befriending opportunity through information leaflets that had been placed in the surgery.

Pauline said that she saw a need within the local elderly community for companionship as “I believe that they can sometimes be forgotten and they need a bit more support, especially when living alone.”

Pauline continued: “It’s nice for me to see that the person I visit is happy to see me. If you are thinking about becoming a Volunteer, I would say do it.”

Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton stated: “We value our Volunteers greatly.

"Ex-patients Guild will celebrate their 60th anniversary this year and the shop at Lagan Valley Hospital will be open 60 years in February next year. They have served generations of patients and their families faithfully.

“Meeters and Greeters, Voluntary Laundry, Volunteer Befrienders and Peer Advocates are providing a welcoming and vital service to our hospital and community.

"You are the people who make it happen. I would like to say a massive thank you to all our Volunteers across the South Eastern Trust, you make things so much better for our patients and staff.”

Thanking volunteers for their dedication and commitment, Volunteer Services Manager, Sonya Duffy commented: “We have had a wonderful morning here at Lisburn’s Civic Centre at the Mayor’s very kind invitation.

"Our Volunteers give their time freely to improve the experience of Health and Social Care services for our patients and service users and we are delighted to have them all acknowledged for their very important role.”

If you are interested in Volunteering, contact the team at [email protected] or call (028) 9056 4817 to find out more.

