Lisburn group, The Thursday Club, which provide weekly get-togethers for older members of the community, recently welcomed a similar group from Warrenpoint to Ballymacash.

The Thursday Club holds weekly meetings at Lillie Court in Lisburn, providing social events, as well as outings for its members.

The group recently paid a visit to Warrenpoint, where they were hosted by a local community group, Warrenpoint Friendship Group. Returning the favour, members of the Thursday Club were delighted to welcomed their friends from Warrenpoint to Lisburn.

At a special event, including a lunch and entertainment, at the Ballymacash Community Centre, the two groups came together to share friendship and fun.

Organisers of The Thursday Club's recent event to welcome Warrenpoint Friendship Group to LisburnC

Special guests at the event included Lisburn Mayor Councillor Scott Carson, form First Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan, and Councillor Alan Givan.

Speaking after the event, Councillor Givan congratulated organisers Richard Haggan, Martha Haggan, and Jim Spence. He said: “Well done Martha, Richard, and Jim for a great afternoon.

"Good food, music, friendships made, and plenty of craic as the Thursday Club met up with the Warrenpoint Friendship Group in the Ballymacash Community Centre.”

The Mayor welcomed visitors from Warrenpoint Friendship Group to The Thursday Club in Ballymacash

Thanking everyone for their support on the day, Jim Spence said: “We had a fantastic day with Warrenpoint Friendship Group and we were delighted to welcome them to Lisburn.

"We would like to thank Ballymacash Community Centre for providing the venue, as well as a wonderful lunch for everyone.

"We would also like to thank our special guests, Mayor Councillor Carson, Councillor Givan, and MLA Paul Givan, who made the event extra special for everyone.”

Fun and friendship was on the menu when The Thursday Club invited Warrenpoint Friendship Club to enjoy lunch in Ballymacash

Members of the Warrenpoint Friendship Group recently visited The Thursday Club in Ballymacash