Of those groups, The Welcome Project, based in Lisburn is using a £9,050 grant to support a range of activities for young people from the LGBTQAI+ community.

The project will promote positive mental health and wellbeing, tackle social isolation and provide an inclusive environment for LGBTQAI+ young people.

The Perfectly Prideful group is for 14 – 18 year olds who live in Lisburn. It is the first group in Northern Ireland to include allies as part of the group set up.

The Perfectly Prideful and Allies group taking part in the Belfast Pride parade supported by the Resurgam Trust, Resurgam youth Initiative and the Connected Minds youth committee

Denis Paisley – Resurgam Trust said: “The Welcome House is delighted to support Early Intervention Lisburn’s newly established LGBTQAI+ and Allies group.

"There is no other group in existence for this age group in Lisburn and this funding will help to give this group a safe space to meet regularly and do activities that will help and support all the young people involved to feel involved, accepted, and important.”

Meanwhile, the Derriaghy Over 50 Group will use a £1,815https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland grant to take its members on a day trip along the Antrim coast.

The Perfectly Prideful and Allies group in Lisburn

The project provides an opportunity for older people to socialise and visit places which may have otherwise been difficult to, reducing isolation and loneliness.

McKinney Primary School based in Dundrod is using a £10,000 grant to provide a community nature trail on the school grounds which will be accessible for the local community and youth groups to enjoy nature and improve their fitness.

Storehouse Trust, based in Carryduff, is using a £6,500 grant to support the running of the local foodbank.

The money will allow the group to reach those most in need and work with other foodbanks to learn from them and how to provide additional support to people needing help.

More than £30 million a week is raised by National Lottery users for good causes with the majority awarded as small grants. Of the 128 grants awarded today, 116 are for under £10,000, going to every Council area across Northern Ireland, making a difference in communities.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s Northern Ireland Chair, congratulated the groups who were benefitting from the funds:

“Congratulations to all the groups announced today. I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to be here for organisations as they face challenges and will work to ensure that funding reaches those who need it as quickly as possible.”

Communities across Northern Ireland can also apply for grants to support activity through a range of funding programmes. This includes The People’s Projects, a partnership with UTV which is open until Friday 7 October, where groups could win up to £70k.

For more information on the National Lottery Community Fund, including how to apply, visit the website now.