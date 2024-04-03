Lisburn couple to become Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) National Directors
David and Heather Cowan will step down as the local directors of Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) in Lagan Valley, a position held by the couple for a combined period of more than half a century, which has seen them work with thousands of the district’s children.
After 30 years as the Director of CEF for Lagan Valley, David Cowan along with his wife Heather will replace David and Rosemary Edwards as the new heads of the Christian youth organisation as a phased approach.
From the age of 20, David began volunteering locally with CEF and began working for CEF full-time 10 years later in 1994, having previously been a postman in Saintfield.
David met his wife, Heather, through CEF and when they got married in October 1999, Heather joined David in his ministry in Lagan Valley. Latterly, Heather has returned to primary school teaching in Lisburn while supporting her husband’s ministry.
David’s role in Lagan Valley has involved teaching the Bible to children in weekly ‘Good News Clubs’ and monthly school assemblies, as well as running summer clubs and overnight camps.
He also visits mission halls and church services throughout the country to promote and pray for the work of CEF, while also training new workers to work with children. His area primarily covers Lisburn and the surrounding towns from Crumlin to as far east as Saintfield.
David said: “It’s time for Heather and me to say ‘Goodbye’ to the ministry here in the Lagan Valley area.
"We will be leaving the work in the Lagan Valley area with a very heavy heart.
"I have been working full-time in the area since Easter 1995. Heather joined me in the work whenever we married in October 1999.
"The years have just flown by. We have had the privilege of working alongside numerous faithful and loyal volunteers, many of whom have become really good friends. We have also had the freedom of teaching God’s Word to hundreds of children and young people.
“For Heather and me, we genuinely thought that we would retire from CEF as the local workers of this area, however God had other plans.
"We will be very sad to leave the local work but we will follow the ministry with a genuine interest. We are not having to move house so we will still be living in Lisburn. We don’t know what the future holds, but God does, and we can leave everything with Him.”
Rowallane DUP Councillor Callum Bowsie congratulated David and Heather on their upcoming appointment and said there was “no one better for the top job”.
He said: “The success of this ministry under David and Heather is evident by the sheer amount of programmes in the immediate vicinity.
“David and Heather have always been incredibly encouraging to me a young person and as a volunteer. They lead the Lagan Valley team with good humour, kindness and immense dedication in what is an increasingly challenging ministry.
"I would encourage the people of Lagan Valley to continue to support David and Heather in their new roles and to perhaps offer to help at some of the clubs they will be having to step back from.”