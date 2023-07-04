Lisburn District LOL No6 held a Somme Memorial and the official opening of the arch parade in trhe city centre on Saturday July 1.
Before the main parade, Pond Park LOL 722 presented Long Service Jewels and laid a wreath at the war memorial in Lisburn City Centre.]Wreaths were also laid by District Master Bro Paul Graham and other Lodge Representatives.
Flo Haslem cut the ribbon to officially open The Arch in the city centre for 2023.
WDM Paul Graham and WM Stephen Parker LOL722 presenting 25 year Jewels to Gerald Prentice and David Thompson before the Somme Memorial Parade. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Rathcoole Protestant Boys and Pond Park LOL722. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Pride of Knockmore Colour Party Heather Leckey with her daughter Summer. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Members of Ballymacash JLOL21. The opening of the Arch and Lisburn District Somme Commemoration Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni