Drum Major Grace Thompson leading Lisburn Young Defenders. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniDrum Major Grace Thompson leading Lisburn Young Defenders. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Drum Major Grace Thompson leading Lisburn Young Defenders. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Lisburn District LOL No 6 officially opens the city centre arch

Lisburn District LOL No6 held a Somme Memorial and the official opening of the arch parade in trhe city centre on Saturday July 1.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:44 BST

Before the main parade, Pond Park LOL 722 presented Long Service Jewels and laid a wreath at the war memorial in Lisburn City Centre.]Wreaths were also laid by District Master Bro Paul Graham and other Lodge Representatives.

Flo Haslem cut the ribbon to officially open The Arch in the city centre for 2023.

WDM Paul Graham and WM Stephen Parker LOL722 presenting 25 year Jewels to Gerald Prentice and David Thompson before the Somme Memorial Parade. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

