Lisburn District No 6 commemorate Remembrance Day with a parade and service at the city war memorial

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:21 GMT
Lisburn District No 6 held a parade and service at the city’s war memorial to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Orangemen and woman paraded through the city centre, led by Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band.

A short service was held at Lisburn War Memorial, with wreaths being laid on behalf of the Orange Order and Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band.

District Chaplain Rev Peter Blake, DDM Steven Harvey & WDM John Connor

1. Lisburn District No 6 commemorates Remembrance Day

District Chaplain Rev Peter Blake, DDM Steven Harvey & WDM John Connor Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Laying wreaths at the Lisburn War Memorial

2. Lisburn District No 6 commemorates Remembrance Day

Laying wreaths at the Lisburn War Memorial Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

The Parade passed through the City Centre

3. Lisburn District No 6 commemorates Remembrance Day

The Parade passed through the City Centre Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band Colour Party

4. Lisburn District No 6 commemorates Remembrance Day

Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band Colour Party Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice