Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band led Lisburn District No 6 on Empire SundayPride of Ballymacash Flute Band led Lisburn District No 6 on Empire Sunday
Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band led Lisburn District No 6 on Empire Sunday

Lisburn District No 6 kicks off the marching season on Empire Sunday

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th May 2024, 12:21 BST
The 2024 marching season is officially underway as Lisburn District No 6 holds the annual Empire Sunday parade.

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band led the Lisburn District LOL No6 to Lambeg Parish Church for the Annual Empire Sunday Service on May 26.

WDM Bro John Connor was among the District Officers and Brother Jonathan Buckley MLA LOL 28 was a guest of Lisburn Mechanics LOL 557.

