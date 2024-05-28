Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band led the Lisburn District LOL No6 to Lambeg Parish Church for the Annual Empire Sunday Service on May 26.
WDM Bro John Connor was among the District Officers and Brother Jonathan Buckley MLA LOL 28 was a guest of Lisburn Mechanics LOL 557.
