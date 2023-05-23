Register
Worshipful District Master Bro Paul Graham was joined by District Officers as he unveiled a Commemorative Panel to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniWorshipful District Master Bro Paul Graham was joined by District Officers as he unveiled a Commemorative Panel to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Worshipful District Master Bro Paul Graham was joined by District Officers as he unveiled a Commemorative Panel to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Lisburn District No 6 takes to the streets to celebrate the King's Coronation

Orangemen and women, together with bands from across the city recently took to the streets of Lisburn to celebrate the King’s Coronation.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:35 BST

Lisburn District No 6 held a special Coronation Parade through the city centre, pausing to remember the fallen at the war memorial, before unveiling a Commemorative Panel on the Arch to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

Members of Lisburn District LOL No.6 on their way up Seymour Street on the Coronation Parade. Pic Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

1. Lisburn District No 6 Coronation Parade

Members of Lisburn District LOL No.6 on their way up Seymour Street on the Coronation Parade. Pic Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Members of Lower Maze LOL111. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

2. Lisburn District No 6 Coronation Parade

Members of Lower Maze LOL111. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

JLOL100 on parade. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

3. Lisburn District No 6 Coronation Parade

JLOL100 on parade. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Bro Neal Connor LOL317. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

4. Lisburn District No 6 Coronation Parade

Bro Neal Connor LOL317. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

