Lisburn District No 6 takes to the streets to celebrate the King's Coronation
Orangemen and women, together with bands from across the city recently took to the streets of Lisburn to celebrate the King’s Coronation.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:35 BST
Lisburn District No 6 held a special Coronation Parade through the city centre, pausing to remember the fallen at the war memorial, before unveiling a Commemorative Panel on the Arch to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.
