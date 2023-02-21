A Lisburn author, Graeme Clarke, has teamed up with his son Harry to create a new book series for children, which follows the fantastical adventures of Charlie Bluster.

Graeme has written four out of seven books in the series, with his son Harry proofreading and drawing an illustration to accompany the story.

What first began as a project to keep Harry entertained on holidays, has now become a favourite amongst young readers.

And to encourage even more readers to join Charlie on his adventures, Graeme has been giving away digital copies of the first book to mark this year’s World Book Day on March 2.

"My son Harry was bored on holiday back in 2021 and so I decided to write the first book to keep him entertained,” explained Graeme.

“Harry proofread all the chapters and suggested changes and new bits. When we got back home from holiday he distributed copies to all his friends for review and feedback.

"Harry also draws an illustration for each book and has helped with the cover designs. We’ve continued to work in the same way on the other books.”

The books are centred on Charlie Bluster who has some very special skills that have made him popular with the wrong sort of people. “Charlie is a small boy of eight years old who finds out he can predict the future,” explained Graeme. "However, evil people like the mafia decide to exploit him for ill-gotten gains but he is rescued by the gods.

Lisburn father and son Graeme and Harry Clarke launched their first book in the Charlie Bluster series at Comic-Con in Lisburn last year

"Charlie is a lovable but serious small boy who was raised in an orphanage so already by a young age he is used to the harshness of life. He is fiercely loyal to his friends who stick with him through all his various adventures. He is a get-things-done type of person as well as a dreamer and always likes to think big.”

The first book was launched at Comic-Con at Lisburn’s Eikon Centre last year and the feedback has been fantastic. Graeme and Harry have even sent a copy to the then Prime Minister Boris Johnston, and presented a copy to Tim Rose, who plays Admiral Akbar in Return of the Jedi, when they met him at Comic-Con.

To join Charlie on his adventures, visit www.charliebluster.com.