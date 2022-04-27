Lisburn Flute Band pays its respects

Major Dr. Campbell McCormack had his roots in Hillhall and during his service he was awarded the Military Cross with two bars.

He lost his life in the village of Barastre, France and lies in the local Cemetery. With the blessing of the McCormack Family the Band and guests visited the Village and were welcomed with refreshments by the Mayor and local villagers. Following a short parade to the Cemetery, Major McCormack’s story was told, noting that he had attended Wallace High School. It was appropriate then that four members of the Young Defenders Band who were also former pupils of the School, laid a wreath on behalf of the Band and the McCormack Family.

This was to be one of many highlights of the trip where the Band was greeted by either the Mayor or senior councillor in a number of Towns and Villages. Not only did the Band perform at Thiepval Memorial and Ulster Tower, they also performed in Arras, Albert and Bertrancourt, receiving enormous praise from all.

In Ypres, Belgium a service of remembrance was conducted in St. George’s Church before attending the nightly Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate where Chairman Alan Toole, Nevin Lowry and Naomi Orr laid a wreath on behalf of the Band. On this huge stage the Band played two tunes, ‘So many lives’ and ‘Nearer my God to thee’ and were a credit to the Northern Ireland Band scene with these performances.

Lisburn Young Defenders is the first Band to return to Somme/Flanders for over two years and they received a huge welcome wherever they went, and performed to a very high standard. The tour included many major sights but focused on family members and relatives of the Band who were also remembered at their place of rest.

1. Lisburn Young Defenders at the Menin Gate Last Post Ceremony. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo Sales

2. Through the Menin Gate. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo Sales

3. Drum Major Naomi Orr leads the Band away from the Ulster Tower. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo Sales

4. Band Chairman Alan Toole laying a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo Sales