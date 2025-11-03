The future of an Irish yew tree planted by the former Prince Andrew to mark Lisburn’s 400th anniversary is in the hands of the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Andrew Mountbatton Windsor was stripped of the last of his Royal titles on October 30, including that of ‘Prince’ by his brother King Charles III, due to intense scrutiny of his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The previous week, titles such as Duke of York were given up by the then prince himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) gained responses from the main Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) political parties on the potential removal of the Duke of York planted tree and commemorative plaque from the civic centre HQ at Lagan Valley Island.

Lagan Valley Island Irish yew planted by then HRH Prince Andrew Duke of York. Credit: LDRS

The DUP, Alliance, Sinn Fein, UUP and the SDLP were all in agreement that the former Duke of York’s legacy at Lagan Valley Island should be reviewed, but LCCC said the tree would not be removed.

The LDRS contacted LCCC (Oct 31) for an update on its position in the wake of the unprecedented move by the royal family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the council said: “The tree was planted to recognise 400 years of Lisburn being a town, and in line with our sustainability strategy we would not be removing it.

Plaque at Lagan Valley Island with title HRH Prince Andrew Duke of York. Credit: LDR

“Any action regarding the plaque would be undertaken in line with any future guidance issued by the Northern Ireland Office. We have contacted the Northern Ireland Office and await feedback.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh has strong connections to the royal family, with the official royal residence for Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle Co Down being granted royal status in 2021.

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who alleged that the then Prince Andrew had sex with her at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house when she was 17, has since died by suicide earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Giuffre’s memoir book, Nobody’s Girl was officially released in the UK (Oct 21), giving more details of her allegations about Prince Andrew, which he has always denied.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture: Jessica Black.

The new citizen, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will remain eighth in line to the British Royal Throne, with the UK Government saying on Oct 31 it has no plans to introduce a new law for the line of succession.

The LDRS contacted the NIO for comment. It is understood any advice from the NIO could also affect other public dedications of the former Prince Andrew across Northern Ireland including street names.