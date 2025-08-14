Lisburn: man (44) dies in hospital from injuries sustained in electric scooter fall

Police have confirmed a 44-year-old man has died from his injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Lisburn on Saturday (August 9).

The PSNI responded after receiving a report at approximately 6.45pm that a male had fallen from an electric scooter in the Ravernet Road area. No other vehicle was involved.

Officers attended, alongside other emergency services, and the man was taken to hospital.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Police Service Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, he has since passed away in hospital from these injuries.

Emergency services responded following the collision. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Emergency services responded following the collision. Photo: Pacemaker

"Our officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference CW 1437 09/08/25.

