Police have confirmed a 44-year-old man has died from his injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Lisburn on Saturday (August 9).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI responded after receiving a report at approximately 6.45pm that a male had fallen from an electric scooter in the Ravernet Road area. No other vehicle was involved.

Officers attended, alongside other emergency services, and the man was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Police Service Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, he has since passed away in hospital from these injuries.

Emergency services responded following the collision. Photo: Pacemaker

"Our officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference CW 1437 09/08/25.