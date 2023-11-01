Register
Lisburn man writes his memoir in aid of Cancer Focus NI

Stewart Barbour (70), a long-time supporter and fundraiser for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, has recently taken on his greatest challenge yet for the charity by writing a book that reminisces on his life and passion for fundraising.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:52 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:52 GMT
The book, titled ‘AAS Barbour - 70 Not Out’, features 70 personal stories and was written with the help of Belfast-based tour guide, Peter McCabe.

It documents some of the Lisburn man’s early life with stories showcasing his many adventures to date such as reaching the summit of Argentina’s Aconcagua mountain in 2008 to walking 400 miles from Mizen Head to Malin Head in 2022.

Stewart, who has raised £27,000 over seven years for the local cancer charity, said: “It had been suggested to me quite a few times over the years that I should write a book about my life's experiences.

Lisburn man Stewart Barbour, author of ';AAS Barbour - 70 Not Out' and Cancer Focus CEO Richard Spratt. Pic credit: Cancer FocusLisburn man Stewart Barbour, author of ';AAS Barbour - 70 Not Out' and Cancer Focus CEO Richard Spratt. Pic credit: Cancer Focus
"When Peter approached me, I felt the time was right to document 70 of those often life-affirming activities and tell the story of each, which I hope are amusing or interesting anecdotes.

"I was not expecting how much work would be involved in selecting, remembering, and writing down each story but the whole experience has been very enjoyable.

"I'm delighted that, once again, my efforts will go towards raising vital funds for Cancer Focus NI which is an excellent local charity involved in many aspects of cancer care and helping to fund research.”

Speaking at the launch of Stewart’s book, Maeve Colgan, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Cancer Focus NI commented: “Stewart certainly does not do things by half and this book is just testimony to the man’s hard work, kind heart, and fantastic sense of humour.

"A familiar face at many fundraising events, Stewart proudly represents our charity all while bringing a smile to the faces of everyone he meets.

"We are absolutely humbled that he has once again chosen to fundraise for us and in such a personal way.

"I know that anyone who reads this book will fall in love with Stewart as much as our charity has.”

The book is priced at £15 and available by emailing [email protected] and [email protected], with all proceeds going directly to support the charity’s work.

