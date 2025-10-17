Lisburn manager receives Praxis Care Award

Zoe McGlynn, Manager at Lisburn Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) Services has been awarded the Manager of the Year Award at Praxis Care’s Annual Staff Awards, recognising her exceptional commitment to empowering the people she supports, through meaningful collaboration and community engagement.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Praxis Care, a leading UK and Ireland care charity, supports individuals with learning disabilities, autism, mental ill health and dementia, helping them gain independence, access education, and participate fully in their communities.

The Annual Staff Awards celebrate staff from across the UK, Ireland, and the Isle of Man for their commitment to high-quality care and innovation in service delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe was recognised for her outstanding leadership at Lisburn PBS, where she has fostered a culture of support, learning, and excellence.

Stephen Fitzpatrick Head of Operations collecting on Zoe's behalf, Mary McColgan (Praxis Care's Board Vice Chair). Pic credit: Praxis

Described by colleagues as approachable and encouraging, Zoe empowers her team to deliver high-quality, person-centred care while making every staff member feel heard and valued. Her commitment to continuous improvement has created a thriving environment for both staff and the people they support.

Praxis Care’s Lisburn PBS Services offer highly individualised supported living for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs, including behaviours that may challenge.

Carol Breen CEO of Praxis Care, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of the Zoe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This award reflects her dedication to making a real difference in the lives of the people we support and highlights what makes Praxis Care a great place to work.

"Creating a culture where everyone’s voice is valued is at the heart of everything we do. Congratulations to Zoe on this well-deserved recognition.”