Lisburn Minister puts pen to paper to produce another wonderful Christian book for children

Lisburn minister Rev David Luckman has put pen to paper once again to produce his latest children’s books, this time based on the biblical book of Acts.

David, who is a church planter with Lambeg Parish, wrote his first book in 2002, which was part of the ‘Trailblazer’ series about the life of Arctic missionary Jack Turner.

Now David has drawn inspiration from the book of Acts for his new releases, aimed at helping children to develop their faith.

"The book of Acts is often lost between two giants of the Bible’s New Testament – John’s Gospel and Romans,” explained David.

Lisburn minister David Luckman has written two new books for children based on the biblical book of Acts. Pic credit: Contributed by David Luckman

"At times it is neglected, seen as a hotbed of schism and disunity between Christians.

"Many look on it as a church manual, telling Christians how they should govern churches, or how to apply the sacraments, or what our experience of the Holy Spirit should be.

"Nonetheless, to paraphrase the great 20th century preacher Dr Martin Lloyd Jones, there is no greater tonic in the realm of the Spirit than a thorough reading of the book of Acts.”

David is delighted to have published another two books – Adventures in Acts – and is hoping they will be as successful as his previous offerings.

"I am absolutely thrilled to present ‘Adventures in Acts’ for children aged seven to eleven years old,” David continued.

"Beautifully illustrated by Silvana Di Marcello, ‘Adventures in Acts’ is all about the continued acts of the risen and ascended Christ, as his gospel spread throughout the world.

"This amazing adventure is retold in simple language, and then carefully explained, with a question at the end of each chapter to help readers think about what they have read.”

‘Adventures in Acts’ is in two volumes, and is available to buy in any Christian bookshop, or directly from the publisher, Christian Focus Publications at www.christianfocus.com priced at £9.99 each.

David Luckman is the Church Planter at Hilden Community Church, which is part of Lambeg Church of Ireland in Lisburn.

He has written several biographies in the Christian Focus Trail Blazers series for children, including John Wycliffe and Polycarp.

David is married to Sarah and has two daughters.