Lisburn native Edith Fleck honoured with MBE for services to the community in counselling

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edith Fleck, whose background is in nursing, district nursing and nurse management, has been a counsellor for 22 years after being inspired to retrain following experiences with childhood and adolescent trauma, extensive losses, and serious illness.

In addition to her MBE, Edith was also blown away when her practice, Serenity Counselling, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, recently scooped Counselling Service of the Year in the Prestige awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judges of the award, which is for Northern Ireland, told Edith they were impressed with her “personal touch” and “community feel”.

Edith Fleck and her husband pictured after receiving the prestigious MBE from the Palace. Edith, who is passionate about the importance of mental health, has spoken of the honour she felt recently when she was bestowed an MBE for mental health services to the community in counselling.

They told her: “It’s extra special to know you are making a positive difference.”

''It all seems to have come together at a good time.

''Just a fortnight ago I received the letter from the Queen with her signature to say I am now a member of the Order of the British Empire. It really was quite touching, so I thought I would frame it.''

Edith, who received her prestigious medal at the Palace on July 14, described the special occasion as ''very meaningful.''

Proud Edith is mother to three daughters; Ruth who is a doctor, Hannah a solicitor with two children, Faith and Arthur, and Sarah who is a nurse and has just given birth to her beloved baby boy Caleb.

Edith, who received her prestigious medal at the Palace on July 14, described the special occasion as ''very meaningful.''

''I was fine until they did the announcements, during which they explain what you are receiving the MBE for,'' she says. ''They said something along the lines of: ''Edith Fleck, for exemplary services in Mental Health in Northern Ireland,'' which meant a lot.

''It seemed so funny, there were so many rich and well-dressed people in attendance and then there was humble old me in the middle of them all,'' laughs approachable Edith, who brought along her proud husband as her guest.

Multi-talented Edith, who loves to get creative, made her own stunning fascinator especially for the prestigious event.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council also celebrated the prestigious award by inviting Edith to the Mayor's Parlour, where she was presented with a crystal clock.

''It was amazing,'' Edith explains.

Edith is now looking forward to receiving her Prestige Award in Edinburgh in October, after the pandemic caused a delay in their award presentations.

''It might be a bit less low-key than the Palace,'' laughs multi-talented Edith, who loves to get creative and even made her own stunning fascinator.

''I had purchased a basic one and then added the feathers and roses. I thought about everything and was worried my feathers would blow away or my fascinator would break - all of things that could go wrong!

''It was 40 degrees on the day of the investiture. It is hard as there is quite a lot of co-ordination in it. You are in a very public role the full day with cameras and all sorts. But it went well and nothing broke, and nothing fell - so I got through it okay,'' laughs relatable Edith, whose passion for mental health awareness and counselling shines through.

''I want to raise the profile of counselling and mental health,'' Edith, who is mother to three daughters, Ruth who is a doctor, Hannah a solicitor and Sarah who is a nurse and just gave birth to her beloved baby boy Caleb, explains.

''The attitude around mental health has improved but there is a lot of change still needed. I have been counselling for 22 years, my background is in nurse management .

''When people first started coming to me they were a bit nervous about who would see their car, or they would worry that other people would be coming in as they were leaving - although of course, it is very confidential and I schedule my appointments carefully.

''You do not hear so many of those concerns now - but the stigma is still around, perhaps not as much with my own clients but more so within the general public.

''People might say in passing conversation: ''This person had to go and see a counsellor.'' But I would correct them and explain why seeing a counsellor is actually an amazing thing.

''I explain why it is great they have recognised they are in need of speaking to a counsellor, rather than 'having' to see a counsellor.

''I pick up in conversations occasionally that people can be negative towards those who do reach out for help - but if you had a physical illness or injury, then you would not be hiding from going to the hospital. You would just go and get an x-ray and get treatment. It is the same thing with mental health awareness. If you are suffering please seek counselling.

''People can access counselling without any stigma. Services like Serenity Counselling are available to speak to.''