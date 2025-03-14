Lisburn Probus Club celebrates 50 years with Mayoral reception

Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Iain Getty; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Kirtus Dickson; CEO of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, David Burns; and Chair of Lisburn Probus Club, Denis Quinn.

Lisburn Probus Club marked a significant milestone as members gathered at Lagan Valley Island for a special reception celebrating the club’s 50th anniversary and the launch of its commemorative book, 50 Years of Meetings, Milestones and Memories.

Hosted by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Kirtus Dickson, the event recognised the club’s long-standing contribution to the local community and the friendships fostered among its members. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Iain Getty was also in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Dickson praised Lisburn Probus for its legacy of engagement and camaraderie: "For 50 years, Lisburn Probus Club has provided a fantastic space for retired professionals and businessmen to come together, share experiences, and continue making a positive impact in our community. The launch of this anniversary book is a wonderful way to celebrate and preserve the history of the club. On behalf of the Council, I congratulate all members—past and present—and wish the club continued success for many years to come."

Founded in 1975, Lisburn Probus Club meets weekly at Lisburn Golf Club, offering its members a chance to stay connected, learn from guest speakers and support local initiatives. The newly launched anniversary book captures key moments in the club’s history, highlighting its achievements and the enduring friendships formed over the decades.

Members of Lisburn Probus Club at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn.

Reflecting on the milestone, Lisburn Probus Club President Denis Quinn expressed his pride in the club’s legacy: "Lisburn Probus has been a cornerstone for so many of us, providing not just companionship but also a shared purpose beyond retirement. This anniversary is a time to reflect on our past, celebrate our present, and look forward to the future. We are delighted to share our journey through this book and hope it inspires others to be part of our story."

The celebration concluded with a toast to the club’s ongoing success, as members and guests reminisced on the past 50 years and looked forward to the future of Lisburn Probus.