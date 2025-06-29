Lisburn: PSNI urges owner of money found in city centre to come forward
A sum of money has been found in Lisburn – and police have urged its owner to come forward and claim it.
Police said the cash had been located in the Bow Street area of the city.
"If you think this may belong to you, please contact Lisburn police station quoting serial number RM25039717,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"You may be asked to provide information about where and when the money was lost.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.