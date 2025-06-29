A sum of money has been found in Lisburn – and police have urged its owner to come forward and claim it.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the cash had been located in the Bow Street area of the city.

"If you think this may belong to you, please contact Lisburn police station quoting serial number RM25039717,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"You may be asked to provide information about where and when the money was lost.”