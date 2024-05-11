Lisburn: road users advised of traffic disruption during mayor’s parade and fun day
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in Lisburn on Saturday (May 11) during the mayor's carnival parade and family fun day.
The programme of entertainment commences in Wallace Park at 12 noon before the parade kicks off at the Island Civic Centre at 1pm.
The parade will go through the city centre via Queen’s Road - Linenhall Street - Market Street - Market Place - Railway Street - Magheralave Road - Wallace Park - Belfast Road and then Seymour Street, before returning to the Island Civic Centre via Queen’s Road.
Police say there will be plenty of opportunity for onlookers to capture the carnival parade as it passes through the streets, but to allow extra time to get there, due to high volume of people expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.