Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in Lisburn on Saturday (May 11) during the mayor's carnival parade and family fun day.

The programme of entertainment commences in Wallace Park at 12 noon before the parade kicks off at the Island Civic Centre at 1pm.

The parade will go through the city centre via Queen’s Road - Linenhall Street - Market Street - Market Place - Railway Street - Magheralave Road - Wallace Park - Belfast Road and then Seymour Street, before returning to the Island Civic Centre via Queen’s Road.

