Lisburn scholar named runner up in writing competition

Katie Lockhart

The competition, sponsored by JP McManus, was open to all 1,500 All Ireland Scholarship winners, where eight candidates were selected as the finalists.

Lisburn native Katie, a 2015 All Ireland Scholarship recipient who studied medicine at Trinity College Dublin and is currently completing her family medicine residency at Maine in the US, is to be awarded €500 prize money.

The Competition judging panel was chaired by Professor Sarah Moore Fitzgerald of the University of Limerick and featured Ireland’s first Prix Jean Monnet winner, Donal Ryan, acclaimed writer Kerri ní Dochartaigh and poet Alice Kinsella, the 2021 winner.

On Katie’s short story, the judges commented: “We loved this fable-like, folkloric tale. ‘The Craftsman’s Hands’ reminded us of the connections to more ancient storytelling traditions, and for this and for other reasons it was compelling.”