Lisburn SERC hosts launch of Future Founders programme

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has partnered with the South Eastern Regional College (SERC) and Go Succeed to launch its Future Founders programme. Held at SERC Lisburn, the first student session was a success as part of the college’s Induction Week.

The ‘Future Founders’ programme. delivered by Young Enterprise NI, will embed ambitions and entrepreneurial skills in students, in a bid to foster creativity, innovation and expand the talent pipeline.

Delivered across the region’s six further education colleges, Future Founders is set to inspire up to 3,900 young people through a series of camps, workshops and real-life experience with some of Northern Ireland’s best-known entrepreneurs.

The three-part initiative comprises of an ‘entrepreneurship day’ combining ‘inspire and ideation sessions’ followed by a full day Innovation Camp taking place in November during Global Entrepreneurship Week. It will conclude with the students having the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge through interviewing a local entrepreneur.

Councillor Claire Kemp, Regeneration & Growth Chair with SERC students at the launch of the Go Succeed Future Founders Programme in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Welcoming the students to the first event, Councillor Claire Kemp, Chair of the Regeneration and Growth Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said: “I am delighted to launch the Go Succeed Future Founders at SERC. It is an exciting opportunity to inspire and support our future entrepreneurs and business owners. Students of all ages and backgrounds, can work collaboratively to gain the tools and confidence to turn their ideas into a reality.

"Through a variety of opportunities, they will gain confidence in their ability to meet the current and emerging skills needs of NI’s economy. This generation will strengthen our local economy for years to come.”

Catherine Shipman, Head of Engagement at SERC added: “At SERC, we are committed to equipping our students with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in their future careers. Future Founders gives them the opportunity to explore their creativity, work together on real-world challenges, and be inspired by local entrepreneurs.”

Future Founders is part of a wider initiative delivered across all 11 council areas and colleges in Northern Ireland, aimed at building a strong pipeline of entrepreneurial talent