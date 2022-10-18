Lisburn South residents invited to vote for which group should receive funding in the ‘Grand Choice’

Members of the Lisburn South community are invited to attend between 11.00am and 3.00pm to vote for the 10 community projects they would like to see receive funding. You will hear more about the projects in the running on the day.

You need to be aged eight years of age or over to be eligible to vote.

There is a total £15,000 available under Grand Choice.

Cast your vote in the Lisburn South 'Grand Choice' event

Also available on the day will be representatives from various agencies to give advice and guidance to the local community on areas such as crime prevention, health and wellbeing and much, much more.

Advertisement